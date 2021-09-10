Bawumia will prefer Mamprugu Development than Dagbon – Dagomba Boy

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party in the Northern Region, Alhaji Inusah Amadu popularly called Dagomba Boy has stated categorically that the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia will prefer the development of Mamprugu than Dagbon.

According to him, the Vice President, a Mamprusi by-tribe and comes from the North-East Region will definitely have the interest of his people (Mamprusis) than Dagombas.

Alhaji Dagomba Boy, an expiring Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP in an exclusive interview on Sankara Radio in Yendi hosted by DJ Parara on Wednesday 8th September 2021 alleges, that the North-East region is getting special attention and receiving massive development to the detriment of the Northern Region because both the Vice President and the Northern Regional Chairman of the party, Mohammed Baantimah Adam Samba comes from the North-East region.

He reiterated that, the Northern Region has no representation on NPP NEC meetings even though the Vice President represents the nation.

“If they sat on NEC meeting, even though the Vice President represent the nation however he sat on NPP NEC meetings, Chairman Nuru, North East Regional Chairman and Chairman Samba, Northern Regional Chairman are all part of NPP NEC meetings so who represent Dagombas?”. He quizzed

Alhaji Dagomba Boy was of the view that, so far as the Vice President is a Mamprusi and sat on NEC meetings with his tribe men both the Regional Chairman of Northern and North-East Regions, there is no way the Northern Region will have its share of the national cake.

The expiring NPP Northern Regional Chairman, also a former Yendi NPP Constituency Chairman urged the people of Northern Region especially NPP faithful to wake up from their slumber.

Alhaji Dagomba Boy again urged other tribes in the Northern Region to aspire for positions in the NPP in other to get fully represented.

He noted that, the youth of the party in the region are suffering due to the lack of representation at the national hierarchy.

Alhaji Dagomba Boy also a member of the Hajj Board, said he is ready to contest the regional chairmanship race of the NPP to bring good representation to the Northern Region.

“I have won already, I will pension “retire” Chairman Samba back to Accra”. He hinted in the interview

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Mohammed Baantimah Adam Samba on the same show reiterated that, Alhaji Dagomba Boy is not ready to contest to him.

According to him, the campaign strategy of Dagomba Boy is very tribalistic that have the tendency to break the bond between Mamprusis and Dagombas.