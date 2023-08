Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia polled 23 out of the 32 votes cast to beat the other nine contenders in the New Patriotic Party’s supper delegates congress in the Upper West Region on Saturday.

Mr. Alan Kyeremanteng followed with four votes, Mr. Afriyie Akoto got three, Kennedy Agyapong had two, and the rest had zero.

The entire elections started and ended peacefully with security presence.