Bawumia wins NPP presidential primary with a huge margin

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana, has been elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 elections.

Bawumia wins the NPP presidential primary with 61.43% of the total valid votes cast setting a huge margin between him and the the candidate to win the second position.

Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, came in second place with 37.41% of the vote.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came third with 0.76% while Francis Addai Nimoh was last with 0.41%, which mounted up to 1.17% of the total vote cast.

It was with clear indications that Bawumia was going to win but as said by Kenndy, he gave him ‘‘a showdown’’ to be the only candidate that posed threat and was able to win most vote.