Bawumia, Wontumi dance to ‘Yesu ni Wadanfo pa’ song

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was in a dancing mood during his campaign in the Ashanti Region to campaign to be the next flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The public display of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s dancing abilities is nothing new. He has often displayed his dance talents to the world.

In a latest video making rounds on social media, the second gentleman on the land is seen showing off his sleek dance moves at an event in town to Prince Nyarko’s ‘Yesu ni Wadanfu pa’ song.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, dressed in all white and surrounded by people in equally white attire, showing off his dancing skills as he boogies to the popular Buga tune.

As he boogied, the people around him cheered him on.

One of the people seen in the video is the Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore.

As part of his campaign in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia addressed delegates in the Adansi Asokwa constituency. He emphasized the numerous sacrifices he has made over the years for the party and underlined how his political career was on the line when he testified for the party.

“Most of our members were giving excuses when the party was in need of a witness for the 2012 general election petition at the Supreme Court. I sacrificed my political career for the party, knowing very well the implications ahead if I don’t deliver well in court.”

“The excuses were many, some claimed they were travelling and all that because they were scared to put their political career on the line, but I stood my ground, I’m the best person to lead the party,” Dr. Bawumia added.

Dr. Bawumia is seeking to be the next flagbearer of the party for the 2024 polls. He is in the race with nine others who went through vetting this week.