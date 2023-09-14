Bawumia’s Campaign Receives Low Turnout in Akatsi South

Reports indicate that the campaign event organized by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the Akatsi South constituency did not receive a high turnout. The campaign rally, which took place on Tuesday, September 13, 2023 in the dinning hall of Akatsi College of Education, was aimed at engaging the electorates and soliciting for their votes in the upcoming NPP elections.

The reasons behind the low turnout are not clear, but some speculate that it could be due to the lack of mobilization or lack of trust in the candidate.

However, despite the low turnout, Bawumia expressed his appreciation to those who showed up to support him and promised to deliver on his numerous campaign promises if elected.

Although the low turnout in Akatsi South is a cause for concern for the Vice President’s campaign team, as the constituency has historically been a stronghold for the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, Mr. Bawumia uses the occasion to launch fresh attacks on former President John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress.

Speaking to some delegates of the Akatsi South branch of the NPP, they have declared that they cannot vote for Dr. Bawumia as his leadership qualities are in question before the people of Ghana.

It is the opinion of many that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is lacking the leadership qualities needed to effectively lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

While he is regarded as a good orator and a knowledgeable economist on paper, there are concerns about his ability to navigate the political terrain and bring the various factions within the party together.

His lack of experience in grassroots politics and his inability to connect with the party’s grassroots supporters is also a cause for concern.

Given these issues, it is important for Bawumia to engage more with the rank and file of the party, build bridges with potential competitors, and demonstrate the charisma and political savvy needed to inspire and unite the party.