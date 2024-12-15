Bawumia’s Campaign Spokesperson Describes Vice President as ‘Victim of Circumstances’ Amid Electoral Challenges

Miracles Denis Aboagye, the spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s 2024 election campaign, has painted a sympathetic portrait of the NPP leader, suggesting that Dr. Bawumia has become a victim of forces beyond his control during the electoral cycle.

In an exclusive interview, Aboagye argued that Dr. Bawumia has borne the brunt of political repercussions for issues that were not of his making, describing the Vice President as a figure unfairly burdened by the failings of others within the party.

“There is a widespread sentiment that Dr. Bawumia is a candidate who has been unfairly victimized by circumstances,” Aboagye stated. “It’s as if all the blame has been placed on him for issues he had no control over, while he was simply focused on his mission.”

Aboagye also called for a shift in strategy, urging Dr. Bawumia to take a more reconciliatory approach with disillusioned party members and voters. He suggested that the Vice President should directly address the grievances of those who may have blamed him for the failings of the system, which he could not fully influence.

“He has a responsibility now to reach out to these people,” Aboagye said. “It’s important for him to say, ‘I understand your frustrations. Let’s talk and work together towards a unified future.’”

As Dr. Bawumia prepares to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2024 elections, Aboagye’s comments highlight the ongoing struggle to rebuild trust within the party and win back the support of voters disillusioned by recent events.