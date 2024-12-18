Bawumia’s Early Concession in 2024 Election Praised as Patriotic Leadership

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has received widespread praise for his decision to concede defeat in the 2024 presidential election before the official declaration from the Electoral Commission.

The commendation came from American-based Ghanaian Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng, Head Pastor of Divine Power House and General Overseer of Divine Word International Ministries, who hailed the move as a remarkable act of patriotism that prioritized the nation over political ambition.

In a sermon addressing the challenges facing African electoral systems, Archbishop Boateng expressed his deep concern over the corrupt tactics often employed to undermine democratic processes. “Somebody has printed so many ballot papers seeking to steal,” he remarked, highlighting the pervasive issues of fraud and manipulation that plague elections across the continent. Despite these systemic flaws, the Archbishop acknowledged Bawumia’s exemplary conduct, which he believes stands as a testament to true leadership.

“I commend and celebrate highly the courage and leadership of Vice President Bawumia,” Archbishop Boateng stated. “Before the Electoral Commission even pronounced who won, just for the sake of the country first and not the party first, Bawumia, the Vice President, His Excellency, stood up.”

The Archbishop described Bawumia’s concession as unprecedented in Ghana’s political history, noting that it was a rare instance where a ruling party, having lost an election, publicly acknowledged defeat. “That a political party that is ruling and has lost will come up and tell the whole country that I am a loser? The country must forever celebrate Vice President Bawumia and his wife for their love for Ghana and for putting Ghana first before their political party,” he added.

Bawumia’s actions have been widely regarded as a significant step toward strengthening Ghana’s democratic principles, further solidifying his reputation as a leader committed to national unity over partisanship.