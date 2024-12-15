Bawumia’s Spokesperson Reacts to Vice President’s Electoral Loss: ‘A Case of Bad Timing’

In the wake of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s significant loss in Ghana’s 2024 presidential elections to John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), reactions to the Vice President’s performance and the reasons behind his defeat are pouring in from various quarters.

Miracles Aboagye, the spokesperson for Dr. Bawumia’s campaign, has weighed in on the loss, arguing that the Vice President’s defeat should not be seen as an indictment of his leadership abilities but as a result of unfortunate timing and external factors beyond his control.

In an interview, Aboagye highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s undeniable potential, asserting that the Vice President’s qualifications and abilities were never in doubt. “His capability, his level of innovation, and the fact that he is the leader the country needs are not in doubt,” Aboagye stated. “But sometimes, you can find yourself in the right place at the wrong time.”

According to Aboagye, Dr. Bawumia is being unfairly punished for issues that were outside his influence, and the loss should not be attributed to any personal shortcomings. “Bawumia is essentially being punished for a lot of sins he did not commit,” he explained, pointing to external factors such as the political climate, public sentiment, and unfolding events that may have worked against his candidacy during the election season.

In the final tally, Dr. Bawumia secured 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.5% of the valid votes cast. His main rival, John Mahama, clinched the presidency with 6,328,397 votes, or 56.6%, leaving Bawumia far behind.

As the dust settles on the 2024 elections, the outcome has sparked widespread debate. Many are questioning whether the NPP’s defeat could have been avoided or whether it was the result of inevitable political dynamics.