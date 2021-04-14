Bayer Nigeria Limited a German company known for agrochemical and other agricultural input production trained 350 Agribusiness owners on agrochemical use for crop protection in partnership with Akwa-Ibom state for the Ibom3000 project. The training was held on the 17th of March powered by the Akwa-Ibom state Ministry of Trade and Investment in partnership with Bennycom Agro & Farm Nig ltd to empower youths on the use of agricultural inputs and other areas of agricultural development.

Ahmed Bello, Field Solution Manager of Bayer Nigeria Ltd, who trained the farmers on the topic – “Crop Protection in Farming; What Edge Does It Offer” covered areas of pest and weed infestation and their effect on farming, control methods, effectiveness, and integrated pest management system. Other areas include the use of crop protection products against weed and pests and Bayer protocol and product knowledge of tackling pests and weeds in farming.

Mr. Langwa Brezhnev, an Agric. Development Consultant and Managing Director of Benny Fruits and Vegetables Nigeria Limited said the decision to choose Bayer Nigeria to train the farmers was because of Bayer’s consistency adding that the potency of the company is known even in the pharmaceutical world. He said 350 out of the Ibom3000 beneficiaries have been trained on why they should adopt the use of Bayer Nigeria agrochemicals. “When you look at the other Nigeria businesses, you will realize they are not consistent and the potency of their products cannot be guaranteed. “He said most of the Bayer Nigeria products used by his company (Bennycom Agro & Farm Nig. Limited) are doing well adding that it prompted the decision to involve Bayer who are in the ‘right position’ to train the smallholder farmers on agrochemical use.

Mfoniso Udofa, a 25-year-old recent graduate of Akwa-Ibom State University and a smallholder farmer who benefitted from the agribusiness training said the training broadened her entrepreneurial skills, particularly in the area of pest and disease control which was her major farming challenge.

She explained that the Bayer Nigeria training showed her how to improve her farm produce in every aspect, specifically with the right use of insecticides. She lauded Bayer Nigeria saying; “They gave us ridges to plant, showed us how to plant, how to apply manure, and leave it for 4-5 days before we can plant, I didn’t know all these before.”