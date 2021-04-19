As part of the effort to increase the productivity of farmers in the state through improved agricultural practices, Bayer Nigeria partnered with Kwara State Agricultural Development Project (KSADP) to train a total of 150 neutral farmers and extension agents in Ilorin, Kwara State. The training was conducted in two batches to abide to COVID-19 rules, 75 participants in pest management and 75 participants on the use of herbicides for the production of Rice, Maize, and Cassava. Participants were trained on how to utilize the potentials of agriculture through their small farming business in the state.

The Sales Manager for Bayer in South-Western Nigeria, Mr. Adeyemi Adeyemo, Sales Manager for Bayer in South-Western Nigeria expressed the company’s commitment towards improving agriculture in Kwara State. He said that the program targeted smallholder farmers in Kwara State to help the state realize its agricultural potentials through smallholder farmers who makes up a large number of the state agricultural producers. He also restated Bayer Nigeria’s commitment to quality, identifying some of the products being promoted to include herbicide, top-star pre-emergence for rice, lagon, pre-emergence for maize and cassava while insecticide products are, belt expert for all armyworm, and decides.

Some of the beneficiaries who expressed appreciation, said Bayer Nigeria’s training covered various aspects that concerns agricultural input for agribusiness improvement. According to Ahmed Idowu, who was trained as an Agricultural Extension Officer, the training has been highly educative and very much simplified for participants to understand. The products and their compatibility to each product on crop type were visually demonstrated. “The trainees would appreciate the products when they start applying them on their crops” Idowu stated.

Yahaya Bello, a small-scale farmer and one of the beneficiaries commended Bayer Nigeria for the intervention stating that the training has improved the growth of his crops. Bello who cultivates maize, guinea corn and rice on his farm located at Ganiki, Zango area, said he has been using traditional method for weed control but the Bayer Nigeria training has made the control of weeds easy adding that his crops are growing well.