Bayern beats Cologne to lead in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich moved to top of the Bundesliga standings after Harry Kane’s sole goal helped to see off stubborn Cologne 1-0 at the curtain raiser of the 12th round on Friday.

The Bavarians started powerfully on the road and came close in the opening stages as Cologne defender Timo Hubers accidentally rattled own woodwork after clearing a dangerous square pass from Leroy Sane.

Sane kept Cologne’s defence busy but the Germany international couldn’t beat Cologne goalkeeper Marvin Schwabe following a one-on-one moments later.

Bayern eventually opened the scoring with 20 minutes played when Harry Kane finished off a counterattack after tapping home a blocked shot from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, marking his 18th goal of the Bundesliga season.

Two minutes later, the visitors had a chance to double their advantage but Choupo-Moting couldn’t overcome Schwabe from very close range.

Cologne couldn’t hold the pace whereas Bayern continued creating chances as Sane tested Schwabe again at the half-hour mark.

The German record champions remained on the front foot but lacked in accuracy in the final third in the second half.

Sane broke through several time but couldn’t do any damage while Kingsley Coman produced the best chance of the second half by heading a flicked set piece to the crossbar from close.

Cologne’s defence stood firm though and didn’t allow wasteful Bavarians to record a higher victory.

With the result, Bayern claims the top spot for the moment meanwhile Cologne has slipped to the bottom of the standings.

“Really good game for us today. Some people will look at the result and expect a bit more but a fantastic game from everyone. I mean we controlled the first half well and should have scored two or three goals for sure. Even after the second half we were not under pressure and limited them to very few chances, which is never easy away from home,” said Kane.