Bayern boast of winning 2023/24 Champions League after defeating United

A series of 40 unbeaten group games makes Bayern Munich dream of winning the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League.

“We played a remarkable group stage. We for a good reason have the ambition to win the title. We are a great club,” the Bavarian’s chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen said in his banquet speech at the noble Hyatt Regency Hotel in Manchester.

After the 1-0 victory against the Red Devils, the reigning German Champions’ official spoke about “us giving proof of our quality in the next round.”

Following the league setback against Frankfurt, the 2020 treble-winner delivered twelve goals in six encounters harvesting 16 points in this year’s competition and taking the group win.

Manuel Neuer spoke about the great chance to gain silverware “as we can get to the top. It’s in our team to do it. It’s a fact, we are one of the teams.”

The German national keeper after his 700th club game as a professional spoke about his latest achievements and mentioned: “Things go much better than expected. I thought I might have to take a break in between, but it works perfectly.”

Only a few weeks ago, the 37-year-old returned from an eleven-month-long injury break.

While Neuer enjoyed a “quiet evening” in the Bavarian goal against the struggling Premier League side, coach Thomas Tuchel expressed his satisfaction and called the performance at Old Trafford one of the best this season.

Bayern striker star Harry Kane for the first time since his move from Tottenham to Munich returned to the UK in the Bavarians shirt. The 30-year-old failed to score but delivered a brilliant assist allowing French international Kingsley Coman to score the winning goal.

Having delivered 22 goals in 18 games, the Three-Lions captain spoke about his satisfaction about the team’s performance on the international stage.

“I have the feeling there is a lot more to come,” Kane said, adding that their goal is to win this season’s Champions League due to the quality of his new squad.

Kane said he is getting along perfectly with 50-year-old coach Tuchel and is learning more and more about his new side.

Bayern Manager Tuchel praised his squad’s performance “as a satisfying answer” and “statement on the highest level” expressing the club’s realistic ambitions.

This Monday the draw for the last-16-round knock-out stage takes place in Nyon in Switzerland.

Upcoming Sunday the three-time Champions League winner is crossing swords with the national league’s runner-up VfB Stuttgart on home soil.