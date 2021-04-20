German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been offered membership of the European Super League despite both Bundesliga sides reiterating their opposition to the breakaway.

Spiegel magazine reported late Monday that Bayern and Dortmund have 30 days to respond to contracts dated April 17 which would give them status as founder members of the league announced on Sunday.

French side Paris Saint-Germain have also been offered a spot but have only 14 days to respond, the magazine said.

The Super League plans have split European football after 12 elite clubs from England, Spain and Italy declared their intention to start their own 20-team competition from August. Only five spots would be ‘open’ each season with the 15-founder members guaranteed places.

European ruling body UEFA has reacted with fury to the plans revealed a day before it confirmed its showpiece Champions League would expand from 2024.

Fans across the continent have also responded with anger – something of particular significance to the member-based Bayern and Dortmund in considering whether to join.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke both said they were committed to the existing structure of European football on Monday and backed the changes to the Champions League.

Various meetings across European leagues on Tuesday are expected to produce resistance to the breakaway plans and perhaps sanctions for those involved.