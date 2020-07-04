Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara wants to leave Bayern Munich in search of a new challenge, according to the Bundesliga champion’s CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Thiago’s contract with Bayern will expire at the end of next season but he has been stalling on a new deal.

“We were negotiating seriously with him and fulfilled all his wishes. But it seems that he wants to do something new one more time. Let’s wait and see,” Rummenigge said.

Rummenigge emphasised that the club does not want to lose a player on a free transfer next year. There has been a rumor that Premier League champions Liverpool are interested in the 29-year-old Thiago.

“We haven’t had any contact with Liverpool at all. But if he wants to go there, we have to deal with it,” said Rummenigge.

Thiago joined Bayern from Barcelona for 25 million euros in 2013 and has won seven league titles during his time with the side. Enditem

