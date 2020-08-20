Bayern Munich coach Hans-Dieter Flick celebrated his side’s convincing 3-0 win over Olympique Lyonnais in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League semifinal.

“We knew it would be difficult, they came from great performances against Juventus and Manchester City,” added the German coach, referring to Lyon’s victories in the tournament’s previous rounds.

Flick pointed out that the French team was “very tactically strong, causing a lot of problems in the beginning. We know that we have to defend better.”

The German coach admitted that his team “couldn’t deliver the ball so easily, but it ended up happening.”

Flick contained his delight at reaching the final of the competition and says he is already preparing for next Sunday’s duel with Paris Saint-Germain, who defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 in their semifinal on Tuesday.

“PSG are an excellent team. We will analyze some things, we know that they have fast players,” stressed the Bayern coach.

“We will see how to organize the defense, but we know that our greatest strength is to put opponents under pressure,” he added.

Bayern’s young left-back Alphonso Davies said that playing in a Champions League final is the highlight of any player’s career.

“It will certainly be a great game. We will have goals in the match, this is what you dream of as a player, playing against the best. For me it is a dream come true, playing in the Champions League and reaching the final is all you can want,” he concluded.