Robert Lewandowski’s brace helped Bayern Munich to overpower Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in the DFB Cup final to clinch their second piece of silverware of the 2019-2020 season on Saturday.

The German record champions snatched their 20th German Cup title while the “Werkself” lifted their last title in 1993.

Bayern took the reins from the start in the 77th German Cup final and came across several half chances in the opening stages as Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich tested Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

With ten minutes gone, Bayern produced the first promising chance of the game but Kingsley Coman, who had all the time and space, shot into the arms of Hradecky from inside the box.

The Bavarians efforts paid off with 16 minutes played as David Alaba opened the scoring with curling a free kick over the wall to beat Hradecky into the top right corner.

Hradecky had his hands full as Serge Gnabry unleashed a hammer from 14 meters.

The German international remained in the thick of things as he doubled the lead moments later after finishing off a counter attack with a low shot into the far post corner in the 24th minute.

Leverkusen tried to respond but all their opportunities were either ruled offside or neutralized by Bayern’s well positioned defense.

After the restart, Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz made amendments and fielded Kerem Demirbay and Kevin Volland.

Volland almost rewarded Bosz for his substitutions but the German international wasted a golden chance after missing a square pass with just Bayern custodian Manuel Neuer to beat in the 57th minute.

Bayern punished Leverkusen’s wastefulness two minutes later after Hradecky fumbled Lewandowski’s long-range effort into his own goal to make it 3-0 on the scoreboard.

Leverkusen kept trying to fight back and were able to reduce the arrears in the 64th minute when Sven Bender nodded home a corner at the back post.

Peter Bosz’ men grew in confidence but Bayern showed no mercy and killed Leverkusen’s hopes of a comeback in the 89th minute after Ivan Perisic set up Lewandowski, who chipped the ball over the onrushing Hradecky for his overall seventh goal in a German Cup final.

Kai Havertz’ penalty in stoppage time could not save Leverkusen from defeat.

Bayern Munich reaped their 13th domestic double and 50th national title overall.

“It is our 50th national title and that is the most important thing today. After we established a three-goal lead we retracted a bit too much but we were lucky that Leverkusen lacked in accuracy in front of the target. Otherwise it would have been an exciting second half,” said Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Enditem

Advertisements