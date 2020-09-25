Bayern Munich beat Sevilla 2-1 in an epic battle for the UEFA Super Cup that lasted 120 minutes here on Thursday.

Bayern controled the match from the start, while Sevilla were stable in defense and focused on counterattacks.

In the 11th minute, the Spanish team were awarded a penalty after David Alaba felled Ivan Rakitic, allowing Lucas Ocampos to open the scoring in the 13th minute.

After the goal, the Spanish team gained momentum and put pressure on Bayern, but the German side equalized in the 34th minute through Leon Goretzka’s finish.

Bayern then reestablished control of the game, but Robert Lewandowski and Leroy Sane both had goals chalked off.

Sevilla did create a great chance to score later, but Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer managed to keep the scores level to send the match into extra-time.

It wasn’t until the 104th minute that Bayern finally sealed the win, thanks to a header from substitute Javi Martinez.

The UEFA Super Cup is an annual match between the reigning champions of the two European major football competitions, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

Around 16,000 spectators were allowed in to watch the game in Budapest’s Puskas Arena.