Bayport MD, Akwasi Aboagye wins top award at seventh Ghana CEO Summit & Expo

Chief executive officer of Bayport Savings and Loans Ghana Plc, Mr Akwasi Aboagye, has been honoured with the Leadership Excellence Award (Savings and Loans Category) at the seventh Ghana CEO Summit held recently in Accra.

The CEO Excellence Awards identifies, highlights and celebrates the achievements of outstanding chief executives and businesses in terms of leveraging innovation and contributing meaningfully to the growth of the Ghanaian economy.

Mr. Aboagye was recognized for his prudent and innovative leadership approach that underpins the sustained growth of Bayport Savings and Loans.

Mr. Aboagye’s leadership has transformed the company into a high-performing digital deduction-at-source lender, and a credible and trusted financial institution in the savings and loans sub-sector that is often under heightened scrutiny.

In April this year, he successfully supervised the floating of GH¢50m bond on the domestic debt market, an oversubscribed transaction that renewed confidence in the bond market at a time that the twin crisis of Covid-19 and Ukraine-Russia war had dampened investor confidence and general market activity.

It was the first tranche in a series of notes under the company’s newly established GH¢500m medium-term notes and bonds programme.

Commenting on his recognition, Mr Aboagye commended the management and staff of Bayport Savings and Loans for the hard work, consistency and commitment that have cemented the company’s positive reputation.

“I’m very grateful for this recognition; it will inspire myself and the team at Bayport to do more to better the lives of our customers and their communities in which we serve through our operations and actions,” he said.

Around the theme, Economic Sovereignty, Sustainable Corporate Governance and Digital Industrial Transformation: New Paths for Growth and Prosperity.

A Private-Public Sector CEO Dialogue and Learning, more than 500 top CEOs and dignitaries from across Africa gathered at the 2023 Ghana CEO Summit to discuss ways to advance and sustain the nation’s socioeconomic growth.