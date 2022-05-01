Bazaar organized for indigenous businesses in Western Region

The Western Regional branch of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has organized a bazaar for some indigenous businesses in the Western Region.

The Chamber Bazaar 2022 on the theme, “Promoting Made in Western Region Goods and Services for Sustainable Economic Development with AFCFTA in Mind” showcased some 31 exhibitors with home and industrial products for the attraction and patronage of consumers.

Mr. Maxwell Archer, the Chairman of the Chamber at the opening of the Bazaar, said it was to promote business growth and also afford participants the opportunity to create Business to Business as well as Business to Consumer relations.

It would also serve as a platform for the entrepreneurs to engage , share experiences and best practices for business growth.

Mr Stephan Miezan, a National Officer of the GNCCI, said AFCFTA presented many business opportunities, stressing that some 700 million dollar was opened to be taken in the market for socio-economic growth.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, called on the businesses to make significant changes to their business models to survive after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also noted the importance of building capacities and networks, especially under the “Enterprise Western Region” as one of the pillars to make the Region a model Region of Ghana.

The Minister said the government was committed to promoting and supporting local businesses, especially the declaration of Ghana beyond Aid Agenda.

In that regard, the government has put in place attractive initiatives through the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation programme to offer help to both private and public businesses, as well as entrepreneurs.

“Its primary objective is to provide an integrated national support for startups and small businesses and built an industrial economy capable of providing decent jobs that are sustainable for development”.

The Minister said the government launched the National Export Development Strategy among other initiatives towards revitalization and strengthening of the economy.

“As business we need to position ourselves so as to take advantage of the benefits while welcoming challenges, such as fierce competition that usually accompanied trade agreements”, he noted.

He encouraged them to adhere to globally recognized standards and adapt differentiated strategies in order to stay in business.

Mr Darko-Mensah was happy that some regulatory bodies such as Registrar General Department, Food and Drug Authority, the Standards Authority, Export Promotion Authority, Ghana Investment

Promotion centre and Ministry of Trade and Industry, among others, were also involved to give the right coaching to the businesses.