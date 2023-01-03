Bazooka Promotions Climax 2022 With Inspiring Boxing Bouts

Bazooka Promotions culminated the 2022 boxing season with rousing bouts at the Ga Mashie Hall inside the Bukom Boxing Arena on December 30, 2022.

Though the National Lightweight Championship between Samuel Takyi and Victor Kuwornu could not come on, the undercards were very exciting.

Issah Awal aka “Old Boy” of The Gym beat Daniel Kotey in round 4.

Bantamweight Abdul Malik Adjei of the Accra Boxing Club managed to handle Emmanuel Okine of Seconds Out Gym.

Jacob Tetteh Laryea aka “Chorkor Fire” of Bronx Gym stopped Boateng Agyeman Prempeh in a Super Welterweight contest.

Ebenezer Sowah of Attoh Quarshie Gym drew with Fosu Thompson of the Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation.

corporal Philip Nguah, an army personnel of Black Panthers Gym defeated Francis Aryee in a Super Lightweight fray.

Issah Inusah who loves to be called ‘Highlander’ knocked out Kwesi Tutu in their Light Heavyweight contest.

Delali Miledzi also won over Kofi Manu in round five of their Super Middleweight challenge.

Daniel Quaye of the Bronx Gym beat Akotoku Academy’s Elvis Mensah.

Young promoter Clement Quartey, son of Ike Bazooka Quartey thanked guests who attended the programme and promised another show in February which will feature Samuel Takyi and other fine boxers.

Some guests who watched from ringside were former world Champions Professor Azumah Nelson, Ike Bazooka Quartey, Nana Yaw Konadu, GBA president Abraham Kotei Neequaye, First Vice president Rabon Dodoo, Second Vice president Roger Barnor, Technical Director Shadrach Acquaye, Vice Chairman of Promotions Golden Mike Tetteh and others.