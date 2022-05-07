Bazooka Promotions optimistic about Takyi’s quest for future titles

Mr. Clement Quartey of Bazooka Promotions says they are optimistic of the fast progress of their boxer Samuel Takyi, as he quests to win national and international titles soon.

Ghana’s sole bronze medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games debuted professionally last month having defeated Kamarudeen Boyefio in a devastating round two knockout.

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Quartey who is a son of former World Boxing Association (WBA) Welterweight champion, Ike Bazooka Quartey said his Promotion and Management Syndicate had great plans for Takyi and were working on plans for his next fight in South Africa.

He added that they would give him the best international exposure, adding that he would soon be in the United States of America (USA) to face the best boxers.

”We are on course with our plans, but we do not like the way some journalists are writing negative stories after our first professional bout. Takyi is a rising super star and can fight at Super Featherweight or Lightweight.

“Takyi would challenge for the national title after three or four fights, then we would vie for continental or Commonwealth crowns. In a short time, we shall go for the world title and people would see the real Warrior in Takyi,” he stated.

He noted that nothing was going to ddistract them because they were training hard to realize their dream of winning a world championship and keep the legacy of Bazooka.

He thanked the fans who believe in Takyi and think he can become a world champion in two- or three-years time.

He also thanked his dad, Ike Quartey for his support, encouragement and motivation which is keeping the team to move on despite the criticisms.