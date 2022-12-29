Bazooka Promotions Presents ‘Winner Takes All’ On Friday at Bukom Boxing Arena

Bazooka Boxing Promotions will stage the last bill to climax an exciting year for local boxing at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday, December 30th.

Ten bouts have been penciled for the night and it is expected to be full of action.

The weighin took place this morning at the Arena.

Issah Inusah who has been signed by Bazooka Management will take on Kwesi Tutu in a Light Heavyweight contest over 8 rounds.

Jacob Tetteh Laryea will face Agyeman Boateng Prempeh in a Middleweight showdown.

Isaac Quaye will also test the punches of former WBO Africa Champion Isaac Sackey in a Bantamweight contest.

Elvis Mensah will also be in ring against Daniel Quaye for a Super Lightweight fight, while Philip Nguah meets Francis Adjei in another Super Lightweight fight.

Ebenezer Sowah will clash with Fosu Thompson in a Welterweight contest as Delali Miledzi faces Kofi Manu in a Super Middleweight fray.

Abigail Quartey will take on Pearl Adjetey in a female Bantamweight contest.

Issah Awal will square up with Daniel Kotey in a Lightweight contest, while Abdul Malik Adjei faces Emmanuel Okine in a Bantamweight showdown.

The bouts have been sanctioned and approved by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

The GBA President, Mr. Abraham Neequaye was at the weighin and advised all the boxers on the bill to put up their best performances. He ordered those who could not make the weight to manage their weights as part of the qualities of a good boxer.

The bill is sponsored by Dibella Entertainment, Special Ice and TT Brothers.

Meanwhile, Mr. Clement Quartey, manager of Samuel Takyi says his ward will return to the ring in February following his current medical condition which could not permit him to show up against Victor Kuwornu.

Coach Carl Lokko of the Bronx Boxing Gym who is the trainer of Kuwornu said its very unfortunate that the much awaited fight has been rescheduled due to the health of a boxer.

He called on the GBA to be very particular on the health of boxers, suggesting that everyone involved has a medical record and report.

“We have to be serious with the health conditions of our boxers and coaches, there are diseases that can be attracted by boxers, so they must be periodically checked” he said.