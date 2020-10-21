Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Isaac Newman known in the showbiz circle as BB skys has released his new single titled “Money Talks” to commence his professional musical career.

This release is BB sky’s major appearance on the entertainment scene after his long break.

“Money Talks” is a soothing High Life song which is aimed at inspiring young men to work hard and be better people. With influence from indigenous beats from Ghana and Nigeria BB skys is able to deliver witty lyrics through this resonating African sound.

Kindly Listen and Download “Money Talks” by BB skys, produced by Dopenkoaa below;

Source: Zonexlive