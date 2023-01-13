BCM expects steady growth in international operations in 2023

Mr Paul List, the Chief Executive Officer of BCM Group, a Ghana-based international mining and civil contractors, says despite the global economic challenges, the company anticipates steady growth in international operations in 2023.

“The BCM had a sluggish and problematic 2020/21, along with many in the industry, stabilised itself in 2022 and was able to bounce back in the third quarter, and expects steady improvement over the next two years,” he said.

Mr List made the remark in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and said the company brand still remained strong and that reputationally the client trust was still high, adding that after a difficult period, the BCM had been able to maintain its performance standards and quality portfolio of assets.

He said for the year 2023, there would be several new and existing business opportunities that they would be taking advantage of, and grow in Cameroon, Egypt, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast and Jordan.

“With several joint venture opportunities in these countries, BCM has also been able to improve and increase its mining response operations in Sierra Leone at its Tonkolili site, and anticipates further growth in its Jordan operations,” the Chief Executive stated

He indicated that slippage and internal mismanagement of group resources was now a thing of the past, and with the company, internationally better placed, looked forward to being able to serve group clients, even better.

Mr List pointed out that although the BCM had been successful in building a quality portfolio of assets, they would spend the next two years in rationalising owned operations to coincide with the overall vision of the organisation and that no new acquisitions were anticipated.

“The company’s focus is clear in the medium term, and on the best projects it can properly develop,” he said.

Mr Isaac Ackun, the Group, Operations Head, on his part stated that with the large fleet at the company’s disposal, strategically located across the sub-region, BCM was able to quickly deploy to new mine operations, and that they are currently also in the process of adding to the fleet and equipment numbers, to service new operations on the continent.

He said he did not anticipate a radical change in the way BCM operated at its mines sites, especially when the existing safety culture had ensured another fatality-free year across all operations, a record unequalled in the industry.

He gave the assurance that the group was determined to maintain a robust business improvement system culture, in order to operate much more efficiently and better support its clients.