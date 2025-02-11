BCM Ghana Accuses Top Business Woman of Illegal Takeover Attempts, As She Attacks Company Staff

Accusations are mounting against businesswoman Angela List as she allegedly attempts to seize properties belonging to BCM Ghana Limited. According to reports, on Saturday, February 8, 2025, armed land guards—allegedly acting under List’s instructions—stormed multiple BCM properties, including sites at Spintex, Tema Motorway Industrial Area, and Borteyman.

Eyewitnesses claim that the armed men assaulted BCM security personnel, destroyed surveillance cameras, and took control of the properties, declaring them to be List’s personal assets. A similar attempt was made on BCM’s headquarters in Cantonments, but security forces successfully resisted the siege.

Company insiders suggest that this is not List’s first alleged attempt to illegally acquire BCM’s properties.

The company has since lodged a formal petition with the Ghana Police’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate her actions and bring those responsible to justice.

Additionally, BCM is currently engaged in a legal battle with List over a disputed property at Airport, which she allegedly transferred into the name of a shell company.

Company representatives have urged the public to be cautious when dealing with her in relation to BCM-owned assets.

BCM Ghana Limited has assured its stakeholders and business partners that it will pursue all legal means necessary to reclaim its properties and prevent further unlawful takeovers.