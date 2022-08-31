Be advocates for judicious natural resource use  – Students urged

Professor John M.K. Kuwornu, the Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), has advised students to be involved in advocacy programmes to educate the populace on the judicious use of natural resources.

He said educating and guiding communities on afforestation and reforestation as well as their involvement in other greening programmes for a sustainable environment was essential to obtaining a sustainable green economy.

Prof. Kuwornu gave the advice when speaking at the opening of a seminar and the launch of the Natural Resources Students’ Association (NARSA) Week on the theme:”Achieving Sustainable Green Economy: The Role of Natural Resources Students,” at the main campus of the university in Sunyani.

He told the students to embark on advocacy drives targeted at protecting water bodies and actively giving education on agro-ecology and related farming practices that conserved and protected the environment.

Prof. Kuwornu said the University had embarked on tree planting exercises with the active participation of the students to promote a green economy and urged them not to relent on their effort but continue as individuals and groups even after completion of their programmes for the benefit of the country.

Mrs Deborah Kumi Danquah, the Dormaa Zonal Manager of the Timber Industry Development Division of the Forestry Commission, urged the students to capitalise on the opportunities in the timber industry to be able to establish themselves after their tertiary education.

Mrs Danquah said the Division existed to train and introduce interested individuals who desired to register and operate smaller sawmills to well-established ones to purchase offcuts logs and process them into different forms of wood to sell for income, saying that was job and wealth creation to better their living conditions.