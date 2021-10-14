Be agents of change and progress-Bono East Minister charges M/DCEs

Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, has sworn into office nine Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) and charged them to be agents of change and progress in their respective jurisdictions.

They comprised Mr Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw, Kintampo North, Mr Benjamin Yaw Gyarko Techiman South and Mr Edward Owusu, Atebubu-Amantin MCEs.

The others were Mr Opoku Nyame, Kintampo South, Everson Addo Donkor Techiman North, David Manu, Pru West, Peter Osei-Fosu, Nkoranza North, Jerome Gamsobibe, Sene East and John Anyaaba, Sene West.

Mr Joseph Kwaku Abonkrah and Madam Diana Attaa Kisiwaa, President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo’s Nominees for the Pru East District and Nkoranza South Municipality respectively did not receive the required votes for confirmation.

Addressing the MDCEs after they had taken the three national oaths of office, allegiance and secrecy at Techiman, the regional capital, Mr Adu-Gyan urged the MDCEs to be leaders by example to diligently discharge their responsibilities well to justify their nominations by President Akufo-Addo and the subsequent approvals by the Assembly Members.

He emphasised the need for them to selflessly serve the people with a commitment to improving their living conditions for the general progress of the Districts and Municipalities.

Mr Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, a Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLDRD), advised the MDCEs to observe and respect reporting procedures to serve the people and the government with impartial loyalty.

He said the sector Minister, Mr Dan Botwe, was committed to providing them with the needed support in the performance of their duties and reminded them of the President’s directive for the conduct of a periodic assessment of their performance.

Mr Korsah, who is the Member of Parliament for Techiman South, therefore stressed the need for the M/DCEs to be hardworking to justify their appointments.

Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese, the Paramount Chief of Yeji Traditional Area in the Pru East District and the President of the Regional House of Chiefs, pledged the commitment of the chiefs and people to cooperate effectively with the MDCEs to promote peace for the progress of the region.

Mr Owusu, the MCE for Atebubu-Amantin, on behalf of his colleagues, promised their dedication through hard work for effective implementation of the President’s flagship policies and programmes to promote the socio-economic well-being of the populace.