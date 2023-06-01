Be agents of change on issues of SGBV – Muslim youth charged

Muslim youth have been charged to be agent of change to issues of Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV)

Mr Michael Tagoe, Project Officer of Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) of Central and Western Region said fighting the menace was a collective effort by all.

Thus, it was imperative for the youth to take the opportunity to champion the course to reduce the canker to its barest minimum.

Mr Tagoe made the remark at a day’s training workshop for 60 muslim youth on SGBV, Family planning and Gender equality.

It was organized by the National Youth Authority (NYA) in collaboration with the Central Regional Coordinating Council with funds from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The Project Officer told the youth to be vigilant, careful to desist all forms of violence perpetrated against them.

He said unsafe abortions were claiming many lives and advised them to seek appropriate care when eliminating pregnancies.

‘ Seek attention from registered health professionals and facilities when you want to abort pregnancy’ he added.

Mr Tagoe advised the youth to abstain from unprotected sex to avoid pregnancy related complications and effects.

Inspector Josephine Appiah-Kubi, a representative from the Domestic Violence Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) advised the youth especially the men to desist from having sexual intercourse with young girls.

She told them the consequences of such offense and educated on the laws of SGBV in the country.

The Representative urged parents and guardians to protect birth certificates and weighing card of their children to aid in prosecuting perpetrators of defilement.

She advised them to resist early marriages that tend to affect their growth and development or report any person into such acts.

Inspector Appiah-Kubi advised parent to prioritize the welfare and wellbeing of their children or reduce child birth to be able to provide good grounds for those they could cater for.