Be ambassadors of COVID-19 vaccination campaign – Chiefs urged

Okofo Katakyi Nyarkoh Eku X, the Omanhene of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, has called on chiefs and queen mothers to continue to lead the campaign for vaccination against COVID-19.

He said this would help reduce the spread of the disease during and after the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Okofo Nyarkoh Eku made the call when he addressed the end of year meeting of the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Council at Nyakrom in the the Central Region.

He said chiefs had a major role to play during the festivities to educate residents on the need to take the COVID-19 vaccination to complement government’s efforts in fighting the disease.

“There is the need to remind the people of the existence of the disease as they celebrate the occasion with all sorts of gatherings including weddings, naming ceremonies, parties, birthday parties, and church conventions to go for the vaccination to prevent contracting the COVID,” the Omanhene said.

He commended the government for the way it was handling the disease and advised the citizenry to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols.

Okofo Nyarkoh Eku admonished the people to abstain from indiscriminate sexual relationshipto avoid contracting HIV and AIDS.

“The recent figures of the increase in HIV/AIDS from the Ministry of Health were not pleasant and I want to appeal to the youth to desist from multiple sexual relations since the diseases still have no cure,” he cautioned.

On chieftaincy, Okofo Nyarkoh Eku urged the chiefs, queen mothers, kingmakers and heads of families to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations governing enstoolement of chiefs to avoid disputes.

He called for peaceful coexistence among the chiefs and the people in the Nyakrom Traditional Area to ensure effective transformation of the entire Agonaman in the years ahead.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Foster Kofi Gyesi, the Agona Nyakrom District Commander, assured the chiefs and the people that the police would intensify their day and night patrols to reduce crime in the area.

“We have instituted more spot checks on the roads to support the patrol teams from the Agona Swedru Divisional Police Command to reduce accidents and to track down on criminals.”