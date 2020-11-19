Mr Setriakor Gagakuma, Ho Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged the youth to be ambassadors of peace and avoid being conduits for political confusion and violence in the December polls.

“Refuse to be appendages of violence. You have life to live and avoid falling prey to political masters, who will not engage their children to spark such violence.”

Mr Gagakuma, was addressing the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) of Ho Municipality and Ho West District during an Orientation and Elections of Executives for the year 2020/2021.

He said the youth has to act as ambassadors for peace rather than being used by others.

He said the youth should spread the message of the need for respecting divergent opinions, adding that was the way of promoting peace.

He added that the youth should not take the peace enjoyed in the country for granted and work hard by preaching peace to all.

Mr Gagakuma also said that citizens should see themselves as shareholders in the maintenance of peace and view Ghana as their corporate entity, in order not to give up on the country.

He said that citizens should not get tired of voting as it was their right and they have the power to maintain or change government for the success of the country.

He urged all present that nobody’s vote was wrong and that we should accept the majority votes in good faith.

Mr Ambrose Entsiwah Jr, Volta Regional Director of National Service Secretariat (NSS), told the Service Personnel that when one stops work before August, that person would not be awarded with National Service certificate because the few months not worked for is considered null and void, which is known as desertion under the law.

He said only special cases such as accidents and ill-health could be an exception to the rule and proves beyond reasonable doubt with evidence to show that he or she cannot work under such conditions.

Mr Entsiwah added that Personnel should respect themselves and their Supervisors by dressing appropriately to work, avoid lateness and know the choice of words at the office or field of work.

Mr Benjamin Baniba, Ho NSS Municipal Manager, has advised Personnel to present their validation forms on time as it was required monthly from them in order to receive allowances without challenges.

He encouraged everyone to strictly adhere to all safety protocols of COVID-19.

Mr. David Narh Amanor and Mr Samuel Kissi Ampadu, were elected as President and Vice President, respectively, of Ho and Ho West District NASPA.