Be ambassadors of the word – Apostle Paul Kweku Addei Jnr admonishes Christians

Apostle Paul Kweku Addei Jnr., General Overseer of the Promised Word Church International at Ofaakor Bohye Asaseso, has called on Christians to be ambassadors of the word of God.

He made the call in a sermon on the topic “Good News from the Grave”, at a special programme to round up activities for the 2022 Easter Convention at Ofaakor Bohye Asaseso.

He stated that without the resurrection of Jesus Christ who was the Word, the grave would have withheld his death on the cross as well as the good news from the grave.

Apostle Addei said Jesus Christ defeated death and brought redemption to mankind after he rose.

Mankind, he stated, should therefore be grateful for the love he has bestowed on humanity from and propagate the message for the total liberation of all.

He further admonished all to rejoice in the resurrection power which was a demonstration of their salvation, redemption, righteousness, justification, deliverance, healing and peace.

“The resurrection of Jesus Christ should assure Christians that Jesus will not forsake them and there was the need therefore for people to have faith in the word,” he added.

The Church prayed for peace, cohesion, stability and total growth of the country’s economy.