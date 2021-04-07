Reverend Emmanuel Kusi Duah, Head Pastor of Higher Grounds Chapel, at Kronum, near Kumasi, has advised newly ordained Ministers of the church to be focused and be an example of Christ.

He said if they were truly called by Jesus Christ, then they should represent Him wherever they found themselves and continue with His good works as they begin their pastoral journey.

Rev Kusi Duah gave the advice on Sunday when the church ordained six new candidates into the pastoral field at Higher Grounds Chapel at Atonsu in the Asokwa Municipality.

He called on the newly ordained ministers to exhibit faith in God as they commence their journey into the Ministry and told the congregants to pray for God’s strength and protection upon their life.

He also advised the new Ministers to always rely on God for his divine protection and guidance throughout their lives.

Rev. Kusi Duah also advised them to work hard and humble themselves in their service delivery and look on to God whenever they encountered difficult moments.

He cautioned the newly ordained Ministers of the church against adopting inappropriate ways to take monies from their congregants.

Rev Kusi Duah again cautioned them against seeking spiritual powers from elsewhere apart from God, saying: “You don’t go looking for powers anywhere but wait alone upon God who is mighty and ever powerful”.

They should seek wisdom from God and dedicate themselves to His service to be able to fulfil their calling and win souls for His kingdom.

The Rev Minister entreated spouses of the ordained Ministers to help promote the work of the Ministers by being good counsels and desisting from the habit of wanting to take over the Ministry or exhibiting bad deeds at the church.

Pastor Solomon Osei Kofi, one of the newly ordained Ministers, told the Ghana News Agency that he was going to dedicate himself to the service of God and heed to advice.

He said he was going to lead the Church in humility and only with true direction from God.