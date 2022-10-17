Be Bold And Make Us Proud; Free SHS Awaits You – Ayawaso West MP Urges BECE Candidates

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Honourable Lydia Seyram Alhassan has charged candidates of the ongoing Basic Certificate Examimarion Certificate (BECE) in her constituency to be bold and make their parents proud as Free SHS awaits them.

During her visit to the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency BECE examination Centre at Accra Training College, the Honourable MP who described the candidates as “future” leaders, asked them to be focused and keep their minds on the question papers and avoid any form of examination malpractices.

As part of her annual support to BECE candidates, Hon. Seyram Alhassan gave each student a mathematical set and wished them the best of luck.