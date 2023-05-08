Be Bold And State Your Position On LGBTQ – Foh Amoaning To Politicians

Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, has called on Politicians to publicly state their position on homosexuality.

He has stated that in addition to the president, Chiefs, Pastors, Politicians, Journalists, and all other stakeholders should speak out against LGBTQ.

According to Moses Foh Amoaning, political leaders who fail to denounce this atrocity will never be able to lead this country.

Moses Foh Amoaning stated that,” this conflict shouldn’t be partisan, adding that “we won’t let them split us up; the politicians must stand together to denounce this impolite act, ” Moses Foh Amoaning told Kwaku Owusu Adjei(Patoo) on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

According to him, homosexuality is a lifestyle that is slowly becoming more well-known across the whole country.

Foh-Amoaning was reacting to the public criticisms of the human rights advocate on her liberal stance about homosexuality.

He thinks that rather than defending the fundamental human rights of gays and lesbians, the genetic condition can be corrected by providing spiritual and psychological support.

He added that through deliverance self confessed gays and lesbians can receive healing that will enable them live normal lives.