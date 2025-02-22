“Be Bold, But Don’t Rush Your Dreams,” Nana Aba Anamoah Tells Ghanaian Youth

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has issued a counter-cultural rallying cry to young Ghanaians, urging them to resist societal pressures to “hustle” their way to success on arbitrary timelines.

During a candid interview on GHOne TV’s State of Affairs with Serwaa Amihere, Anamoah championed self-paced ambition, drawing from her decade-long journey to launch her flagship initiative, Women of Valour.

“If you wake up and don’t feel like chasing your dreams, sleep more until you’re ready. Don’t let anyone push you,” she asserted, pushing back against the glorification of relentless grind culture. “Be audacious, but do it because you feel it’s your moment—not because Instagram or your auntie says you’re falling behind.”

Anamoah’s message strikes at the heart of a generational dilemma. In an era where social media amplifies comparisons and family expectations often conflate age with achievement, many young Ghanaians report anxiety over perceived stagnation. A 2023 UNICEF survey found that 68% of Ghanaian youth aged 18–35 feel pressured to achieve financial independence or career milestones by 30, with many linking self-worth to these arbitrary benchmarks.

The broadcaster-turned-advocate revealed her own resistance to urgency, waiting ten years to debut Women of Valour—a platform celebrating resilient women—until she felt “spiritually and strategically prepared.” Her stance challenges narratives that equate speed with success, arguing that sustainable impact often requires patience. “Society sells you shortcuts, but real growth isn’t a sprint. It’s okay to marinate in your vision,” she added.

Critics argue that her advice risks normalizing complacency in a nation where youth unemployment tops 19%. Yet mental health experts side with Anamoah’s call for balance. “Burnout and anxiety thrive in ‘now or never’ cultures,” noted psychologist Dr. Efua Mensah. “Encouraging self-awareness over speed could reduce the crisis of young people chasing hollow milestones.”

Anamoah’s philosophy also confronts gendered expectations. In Ghana, women often face heightened scrutiny over life timelines—marriage, motherhood, career peaks—a pressure her Women of Valour platform seeks to dismantle. “Success isn’t a checkbox. It’s a rhythm you dance to, not a race you lose,” she told Amihere.

As debates over hustle culture intensify, Anamoah’s message resonates with a growing cohort advocating intentionality over urgency. For Ghana’s youth, her words offer permission to breathe—and a reminder that dreams, like fine wine, often age best when undisturbed.