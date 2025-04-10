Be Calm, Law-Abiding Amid Political Persecution – Bawumia Urges NPP Supporters

Former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has accused the Mahama administration of targeting members of the opposition through politically motivated harassment.

He called on NPP supporters to remain calm, steadfast, and law-abiding in the face of what he described as “unfortunate political persecution.”

Dr. Bawumia made the statement following an attempted arrest of Assin South Member of Parliament, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, by officials of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) on April 9. The move was reportedly linked to comments made by Rev. Fordjour regarding suspected aircraft activity involving illicit drugs.

Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu confirmed the operation, stating that the NIB had secured a valid arrest warrant and had given the lawmaker time to comply. “NIB officials are currently at Ntim Fordjour’s residence. They have an arrest warrant. He is refusing to cooperate. They have given him time to cooperate, failing which they will act,” Kwakye Ofosu said.

Dr. Bawumia, who visited Rev. Fordjour at his residence after the incident, said the MP remained in high spirits despite the ordeal. In a post shared on Facebook, he called on President John Dramani Mahama to immediately restrain security operatives under his administration.

“Last night, following the attempted raid by some alleged officials of the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), I visited Hon. Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, MP for Assin South and Ranking Member of Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior. Rev. Fordjour was in high spirits and undaunted. I urge all Party faithful to remain calm, steadfast, and law-abiding in this period of unfortunate political persecution,” Dr. Bawumia wrote.

He stressed that democratic institutions must not be weaponized to intimidate political opponents. “I wish to reiterate my earlier submission to the President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, to immediately rein in his security operatives. State institutions must not be reduced to political tools used to harass and intimidate opponents. Ghanaians will not accept this descent into lawlessness and fear. Our democracy is hinged on due process and rule of law,” he added.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour also expressed gratitude to Dr. Bawumia and former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for their support. In a post on X, he stated that no opposition MP faced harassment under the Akufo-Addo administration for exercising parliamentary oversight duties.

“In the eight years of extraordinary leadership of President Akufo-Addo, no opposition MP was harassed by the state security apparatus for demanding probes in the discharge of their parliamentary oversight. Every fierce criticism and demand for probe by the opposition MPs were graciously accommodated by President Akufo-Addo without threats and harassment,” he wrote.

Rev. Fordjour condemned the attempted arrest as a sign of growing intolerance under the current administration. “The level of intolerance demonstrated by President Mahama in his reaction to a press statement of the Minority Caucus simply demanding probes into various matters of urgent and serious public interest is unprecedented and a major setback in our democratic pursuit,” he said.

He concluded by thanking Dr. Bawumia for visiting his residence. “Thank you very much H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the visit to my residence this evening following the politically-motivated lawless act of harassment in the attempt of the NDC government to gag MPs from exercising their legitimate oversight,” he posted.

The incident has reignited debate on the balance between state security operations and parliamentary privileges, with growing calls for adherence to constitutional norms and respect for democratic processes.