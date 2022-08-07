Be charitable – Christians told

Reverend Father Joseph Sackey, Priest in-charge of the Holy Cross Parish of Roman Catholic Church in Tamale, has called on Christians to assist the poor and needy in society as part of their commitment to God.

He urged Christians to follow the example of Jesus Christ who reached the poor in society by sharing God’s blessings.

Rev Sackey was delivering a sermon in Tamale on Sunday.

He said, “The Bible tells us that, God blesses those who generously share what they have with the needy in their communities and they will receive the grace of our God.”

He also stated that “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the LORD, and God will reward them for their goodness and kindness towards the poor.”

He urged Christians to demonstrate their love by supporting the poor and the needy without a grudging heart to improve their condition of living.