Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has urged the media to be circumspect in their reportage by using opportunities created in the digital space to authenticate sources of information before going to press.

She said accurate information flow strengthened national peace and social cohesion pushed transformation and facilitated accelerated national development.

The minister made the call in an address on her behalf during a Consultative Stakeholders Engagement held in Sunyani on the theme “the role of digital media in transforming the Local economy for Job creation and economic development”.

It was organised by GrassRoot Hub Ghana in collaboration with Ghana Tech Lab, company that build start-ups and provide opportunities for technology enthusiasts and attended by 40 stakeholders including; representative of the Bono Regional Coordinating Council, the National Youth Authority, Youth Associations, entrepreneurs and the media.

Supported by the Ministry of Communication, Young Africa Works initiative under Mastercard Foundation, and the Word Bank under its Pathways to Sustainable Empowerment (PaSE) program, the engagement was to increase awareness of rightful digital media usage for job creation.

Mad Owousu-Banahene regretted “the digital media space is full of fake news”, instead of being an effective and trusted means of contributing to nation building and urged the media to disseminate truthful and authentic information.

“Digitization has come to stay as a global medium with numerous opportunities for job creation. Hence we must rightfully use digital media to positively impact society, spur economic growth and national development”, she said.

Mr Emmanuel Marfo, Co-Founder, GrassRoot Hub Ghana, explained advised the youth, and media professionals, and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the digital media space to seek for opportunities to build themselves.

He explained his organisation also sought to promote the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by supporting and incubating start-up businesses and entrepreneurs to create jobs and employment opportunities for others.

“There is the need for every individual to know the role technology plays in his or her local economy as well as the employment opportunities it brings”, Mr Marfo said.

Topic treated at the engagement centred on human capital development, education and training support, infrastructure and hubs, marketing media and culture, government and regulatory bodies and financial policy.