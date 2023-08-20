Be committed to the dev’t of KNUST – Vice Chancellor urges alumni

Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has challenged all its Alumni members to be committed to the development of the University.

She said out of the 16 public universities in Ghana, the KNUST continued to be the most preferred and most attractive learning institution to majority of Ghanaians and foreign students.

Addressing a meeting with the Tema branch of the KNUST Alumni held in Tema, Community 6, Prof. Akosua Dickson said the University in the 2022-2023 academic year admitted over 27,000 new students bringing the number of students of the university to about 89,000.

She expressed the need for the University Alumni members across the globe to help improve its infrastructural development to enhance teaching and learning.

The Vice Chancellor also officially announced 6th October, 2023 as the “KNUST Day of Giving” which is an initiative to raise at least GHC200 million to build a 2, 000 bed capacity hostel to reduce the accommodation deficit facing the University.

She encouraged all Ghanaians especially past and present students of the University to contribute to the project via a short code *887*551#.

Prof Akosua Dickson pleaded with the KNUST Alumini ‘captains’ of industries in Ghana to create more opportunities for continuing and graduating students to get spaces for internship and National Service.

Alhaji Alhassan Mahama Sani, President of Tema Branch of the KNUST Alumni applauded the Vice Chancellor for her vision to take the University to the next level.

He said it was a great vision and wisdom for Prof. Akosua Dickson to bring all the relevant stakeholders together especially the Alumni, many of whom were the movers and shakers of Ghana’s economy, adding, “The Vice Chancellor has now made us to feel that we are indeed a part of our University and we are ever ready to support her vision”.

The Vice Chancellor took time out of her engagement with the Alumni to visit some key industries within the Industrial Hub of the Tema Metropolitan Area such as Volta Aluminum Company, Ghana Grid Company, Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Cocoa Processing Company and the Tema Development Corporation to foster partnership and opportunities for the University.

The Tema Branch members of the Alumni presented a Citation in honour of the Vice Chancellor.