The aspirants contesting for regional executive positions of the National Democratic Congress have been urged to remain decorous in their campaigns in the interest of the Party.

Mr. Atta Kusi, the Sunyani East Constituency Secretary of the NDC, who gave the advice on Tuesday, urged the aspirants and their followers to guard against abusive words and statements, saying that could divide the Party and narrow its fortunes in Election 2024.

He was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani ahead of the Bono Regional Executives elections scheduled for Friday November 11, and Saturday November 12, 2022.

Mr Kusi emphasised the Party’s internal elections “is not a do or die affair” because the NDC remained a strong Party, hence the need for particularly the aspirants and their followers to guard against all forms of hostilities and personality attacks.

“We need a united front to oust the elephant family in the next general election which is already at the corner, and we can do so if we stick to clean campaigns so as to strengthen the unity within our rank and file,” he said.

Mr. Kusi entreated the delegates to endorse aspirants with proven track records, very loyal and committed to the ideals of the NDC, who had the capacity to mobilise and motivate the grassroots for intensified electioneering.

“It’s obvious and glaring that we are on our way to the jubilee house in 2024 and we must therefore forge ahead in unity, tackle our problems internally so that we would be able to rescue the good people of Ghana from this economic turbulent”, Mr. Kusi added.