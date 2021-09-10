Be dedicated to duty, Bishop Gyamfi advises nurses

Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Catholic Bishop of Sunyani Diocese, has advised nurses to be highly dedicated to duty to save lives as a continuation of the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.

He asserted that the nursing profession was a sacrificial one, which brought hope and happiness to patients.

The Bishop said the public’s appreciation of the services of nurses and other health professionals must be valued more as a divine calling to serve humanity.

Most Rev. Gyamfi gave the advice when he addressed students and staff at the 23rd matriculation of the Holy Family Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Berekum, Berekum East Municipality of Bono Region.

The ceremony was a combination of fresh students of the College’s two campuses – Holy Family Campus at the Holy Family Catholic Hospital, Berekum and St. Mary’s Campus at the St. Mary’s Catholic Hospital, Drobo, the capital of the Jaman South Municipality.

There were 385 matriculates comprising 270 at the Holy Family Campus and 115 at the St. Mary’s Campus.

The Sunyani Catholic Prelate entreated the matriculates not to make monetary gains their prime motive for becoming nurses, but must see their presence at the College as a critical period to receive quality training to graduate as well-trained professional nurses.

Touching on the need for positive attitude and commitment as essential factors for success in the practice of any profession, Bishop Gyamfi urged nurses to be compassionate towards patients, saying delivering health care services in a very professional manner contributed greatly to the healing process of the sick.

Earlier in a welcoming address, Ms. Monica Nkrumah, the Principal of the College, urged the students to cooperate with the Management through strict adherence to rules and regulations for their general well-being on campus.

She cautioned them to manage their freedom and leisure times, and to to balance the usage of time for studies and social engagements equitably to enable them to study seriously, to achieve their dreams of becoming qualified health professionals.