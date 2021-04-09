Nana Krobea Asante, first ever female to become Kwahu-Mpraeso Adontenhene, has called on women to be determined and hardworking to help them realize their potentials and improve their socio-economic exploits.

This attribute, she said, would enable them to become independent and also help minimize gender-based violence in their communities and the country at large.

She also said it would help end myriads of impediments challenging the wellbeing of women under the subjugation of men and influence community leaders and families to collaborate towards fighting the menace of violence against women.

Nana Asante made the call when the Chiefs and Elders of Mpraeso Traditional Area, officially introduced her to Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, the Kwahumanhene at Abene during the just ended ‘Akwasidae’.

This is the first time a female has been given the title Adotenhene in the area, which is usually reserved for men in the traditional setting.

The Adotenhene said it had been her utmost priority to empower women especially in local communities across the Kwahu enclave to enable them fend for themselves and their families.

She also has plans of partnering the ‘Peplecious Divers’, a group made up of businesswomen and entrepreneurs to provide vocational and technical training to the youth to establish their businesses and create employment.

She indicated she would soon be establishing an aged home in Kwahu to house old men and women and provide recreational items to serve as a source of entertainment to them.

Nana Krobea Asante, therefore, advised the youth to discover and realize their talents as well as work tirelessly to achieve better goals.

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, the Kwahumanhene, who graced the occasion lauded the Adontenhene for her bold step in taking up the chieftaincy position and advised women to emulate her actions.

He assured that the Chiefs and people of Kwahu were ready to rally behind her to help achieve her aim of making Kwahu one of the most developed communities in the Eastern Region.

Daasebre Agyapong II entreated Nana Krobea Asante to use her position to help deal with chieftaincy issues in Kwahu to bring peace, tranquillity, development and unity.

In her bid to crown the ‘Akwasidae’ celebration, the Adotenhene presented traditional food items Kwahu is endowed with to the chiefs and elders of Abene and the Paramouncy of Kwahu.