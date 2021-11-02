Be discipline and law abiding – Kweku Ricketts-Hagan to Pragyia Riders

Pragyia riders in the Cape Coast Metropolis have been advised to be discipline and law abiding to ensure safety on the roads.

This would motivate industry players and the government to legalize and regulate the business to support employment generation.

Mr George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South Constituency, advised the riders at a day’s summit organized by his office to dialogue with the riders on how best they could improve on their operations.

He said the legalization of the Pragyia business had become a necessity because about 2000 youth in the Metropolis survived on the riding business.

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) on Friday, October 22, issued a directive to sanitize the pragyia business, which had virtually become a nuisance in the Metropolis.

It was to ensure that by Monday, November 15, 2021, people below 25 years were prohibited from riding, while those who qualified adhere strictly to the motor traffic rules and regulations in the Metropolis.

The directive would help reduce the rate of reckless and careless movements of the riders resulting in loss of lives and destruction of property in the Metropolis

However, Mr Ricketts-Hagan, stated that stopping Pragyia riding in Cape Coast, meant 2000 youth in the Metropolis will be rendered unemployed.

The Cape Coast South MP, admitted that the activity was illegal, but advocated for a dialogue between the government and all stakeholders to initiate best ways of managing the business.

The MP, further indicated that the riding business had reduced the rate of violent crime in the area and the call-off would become a security threat to the country.

He called on the government to change the laws governing the riding business, which were made long ago and institute new ones to suit the current employment crisis in the country.

Mr Ricketts-Hagan advised the youth below 18 years to stop the riding business and go back to school to secure a future for themselves.

He urged stakeholders to collaborate to empower and ensure development and a better future for the youthful generation to aid in their contribution to the socio-economic development of their communities.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bismarck John Setuchie, the Deputy Central Regional Commander of the Motor, Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), cautioned the riders to adhere to the motor traffic rules and regulations to ensure safety.

He said the Police Service was mandated to enforce the laws and protect lives and properties in the country, and will not countenance indiscipline among the riders, which he described as “worrying”.