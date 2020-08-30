The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged women to propagate the safety protocols and preventive messages against the spread of the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This, the NCCE said was because women engaged in social and economic activities and interacted with people of diverse backgrounds.

Madam Doris Gbongbo, the Bono Regional Director of the Commission, made the appeal when she held a meeting with the leadership of the Sunyani central market.

The engagement was to keep the market leadership abreast with ways the virus could be transmitted from one person to another.

She said women could assist to prevent the spread through education in their homes, market places and other locations.

“Be the gatekeepers of your houses for COVID-19 prevention and constantly insist on adherence to safety protocols, anytime and anywhere,” Mad. Gbongbo stressed.

Mr Joseph Axovi, Assistant Public Health Officer at the Regional Environmental Health Unit, said clean environment and proper personal hygiene could help to stem the outbreak of COVID-19 and contagious diseases like cholera.