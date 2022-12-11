“Be Fair And You Will Go Far” – Prof. Azumah Nelson Advises New Boxing Ring Officials

Professor Barima Zoom Zoom Terrible Terror Azumah Nelson who graced the penultimate Fight Night 19 of the De-Luxy Professional Boxing League at the Bukom Boxing Arena has commended and asked 40 newly certified Boxing Referees and Judges to be fair in officiating if they want to go far.

The two times WBC World Champion was part of the dignitaries who presented the new ring officials with their certificates for participating in the orientation course.

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye also congratulated and advised them to take the job as ring officials serious to support boxers and Ghana Boxing in general.

He saluted the resource personnel for the course which included experienced Mr. J. A Annan, three stars rated Dr. Ofori Asare and Mr. Roger Barnor, the second vice president of the Ghana Boxing Authority who is a world rated five stars boxing referee.

He urged them to learn the rules and regulations of boxing officiating well and pass an examination scheduled for February 2023.

Others representatives of the GBA who presented the certificates were First Vice President, Rabon Dodoo, Treasurer Lord Acquaye and Executive Board member John Marfo.

A law student who is part of the new Referees / Judges on behalf of his members thanked the GBA for the opportunity.

The course which was supported by Imax Media Promotions attracted personal from the media and security services.