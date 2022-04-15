Be Hopeful, my gov’t will restore Ghana back to progress, prosperity – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has called on the general citizenry to continue to have hope in the face of the harsh economic conditions.

According to him, there will be great times soon for Ghanaians as his government works hard to restore the nation back onto the path of progress and prosperity.

In his Easter message to the country, the President said had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, his government would have already revived the ailing economy.

“In the face of the current difficulties confronting our nation, I admonish all of us to be inspired and guided by this promise of salvation. I ask, respectfully, all of you to continue to have hope for great times soon for our country.”

“Government is working hard to restore our nation back onto the path of progress and prosperity – a path on which our nation was charting before the onset of COVID-19, whose negative consequences have been further exacerbated by the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

“All these difficulties, notwithstanding, I am confident that, with creativity, enterprise, hard work, perseverance and unity, we, the Ghanaian people, shall overcome, for our future is bright,” the President assured.

He also appealed to Ghanaians to act responsibly and safely as they celebrate Easter for the first time in three years.

“I appeal to all of you, notwithstanding the lifting of the restrictions and the good news about infections, to continue to live responsibly and safely, so we can all play our part in building mother Ghana. Therefore, in this season, let us drive carefully on the roads and keep the nation in our prayers at all times,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President also wished Ghanaians a happy Easter on behalf of his family and government.

“On behalf of my wife Rebecca, my five daughters, my five grandchildren and other members of my family and on behalf of members of government, I send best wishes to you from Jubilee House, the seat of our nation’s presidency”, he said.