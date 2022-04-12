Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong, the General Secretary, Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), has advised citizens, particularly the youth, to support government’s efforts in solving national challenges.

He said the Government alone could not address all national problems hence the need for the youth to be innovative, think outside the box and come up with new ideas to help address the challenges.

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong gave the advice in Accra during the launch of the “Generals,” a group of loyal young men and women committed to supporting and financing the work of God.

The occasion was also used to unveil the National Youth Ministry Logo.

The leadership of the CACI National Youth Ministry formed the group to raise loyal, dedicated and committed members willing to finance key projects and activities of the Ministry and the Church as a whole.

It was expected that the Generals would bring salvation to the perishing and touch lives positively through the promotion of socio-economic activities.

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong urged the youth to position themselves properly to take over the reins of leadership from the older generation to ensure a brighter future for Ghana.

“We are living In exciting times with such a highly educated crop of youth…. There is nothing you can’t accomplish if you put your mind to it. Those in schools must learn with all their heart and those in apprenticeship must do so with all diligence. Work hard and be there for one another,” he said.

“I encourage you to be God-fearing and serve God with gladness. Love Ghana with all your heart. Only patriots will develop this nation and not ordinary citizens. Jesus, Moses, and others, who have earned great names for themselves were all patriots of their nations, even as they feared God.”

He encouraged the youth to keep on believing in their abilities and potentials and never give up, no matter how tough life became.

“The Bible says that our expectations would never be cut short, so I encourage you to be hopeful and continue to believe,” he said.

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong said it was high time the Church encouraged the youth to fully express themselves and manifest the love for God adding that he was happy with the creation of the “Generals” to move the Church to a higher level.

In a video solidarity message by Apostle George Yeboah, Chairman, CACI, he lauded the Youth Ministry for its innovativeness and zeal to advance the course of the Gospel.

He said God expects all believers to attach maximum importance to the Kingdom business and urged Christians to emulate the example by the CACI Youth Ministry to provide leadership training for the youth.