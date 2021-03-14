Right Reverend Dr Setorwu K. Ofori, the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) has entreated Pastors and the Church to induce innovation into its service to make it more snappy and attractive to especially urban congregations, who may be hard press for movement and time.

He exhorted the Pastors to preach the gospel in an innovative way to touch the hearts of urban dwellers, who may be in one-way-or-the-other under pressure due to the exigencies of urbanisation.

Rev Dr Ofori said these in a sermon to inaugurate the new ‘Solution Centre’ of the Ho Barracks New-town/Godokpoe branch of the GEC on Sunday in Ho.

He encouraged them to be bonded in unity, togetherness and have fellowship with each other on the principles of love and peace.

He said part of the social responsibility dimension of the Church is to continue to spread the gospel reminding the congregants that the Church was a place of salvation.

“Never discriminate irrespective of race, ethnicity, status, or gender. Accept everyone especially in an urban setting, the Church can be home to the disadvantaged or vulnerable in the society”, he added

He urged the new congregation not to despise little beginnings noting that appearances could be deceptive.

Rev Dr Ofori said “don’t judge anyone based on appearance, respect people who throng the Church and support them.

He said the growth of the Church and its branches in parts of the Volta region was impressive saying Ho and Hohoe now have six congregations each, Aflao – four, Denu – three, Dzodze – two and Kpando – three, believing that the newest branch would grow from strength to strength.

Rev Edem Y. Ofori, Presbytery Chairman, in a brief history eulogised the founding member of the new branch with 37 adults and 38 children.

Rev Felix K. Madilo, Parish Pastor, expressed optimism that with the support of members, a permanent facility would be constructed to glory to God.