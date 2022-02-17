Be inspired by some of Es’kia Mphahlele famous quotes during Black History Month

-THANDISIZWE MGUDLWA

February is Black History Month globally. So let’s look back and learn from legends of our past.

Today we look at thoughts and visionary ideas of Professor Es’kia Mphahlele, was an internationally acclaimed writer, educationist, artist and activist.

Prof. Es’kia Mphahlele celebrated as the Father of Afrikan Humanism, shows the deep vision of a man who challenges us to: “Know our Afrika intimately, even while we tune into the world at large,” as he would eloquently attest.

“It is not right for us today to write off our past generations and pretend that history began when we were born.” Es’kia Mphahlele, 1986

“School knowledge & activity should reinforce our need for one another; it should reconfirm our traditional compassion & impulse to share.” Es’kia Mphahlele, 1982

“It is no use talking in the abstract about an Afrikan worldview based on traditional values, if at the same time we are content to live in a physical and human landscape created or determined by a European worldview.” Es’kia Mphahlele 1975

“Early on the last day the ANC shows clear signs of winning. Euphoria overtakes the country, mounts steadily and rises to a crescendo in the evening: sheer ecstasy… I feel the same tingling sensation down my spine, tears welling in my eyes, that I experienced when we watched President Nujoma taking over power and the white ruler’s flag lowered and the new Namibia flag hoisted.”

Es’kia Mphahlele in SO SOON, SO LATE-NATION TIME (1994) – published in A Lasting Tribute

“When the events of the next two days unfold and the voting figures roll up or stand still, I can sense the pulse of a nation being born.

Gradually a shaft of warm light shoots through my being. So this is it, I tell myself, as if the chemistry of my heaviness were getting the juices to course through my being.”

Es’kia Mphahlele in SO SOON, SO LATE-NATION TIME (1994) – published in A Lasting Tribute

“I must, without rejecting historical inevitability and the bigness of this chapter of it, internalise the event, store it for the near future. For the likes of me, it is more than the actual experience of an event… It is the resonance it will create.”

Es’kia Mphahlele in SO SOON, SO LATE-NATION TIME (1994) – published in A Lasting Tribute

As South Africa commemorated 20 years since her first Democratic elections, shared extracts from SO SOON, SO LATE-NATION TIME (1994), in which Ntate Es’kia Mphahlele speaks on his personal voting experience and the resonance created by South Africa’s first real election.

“We wake up on Tuesday am April 26. Today the country goes to the polls, the black majority for the first time in our lives… I should feel elated, but I am my calm, brooding self. My wife Rebecca, she’s her usual exuberant, demonstrative self. She is already in front of the television box to catch the first news bulletin of the day. “I want to soak it all up,” she declares. “If I live to be able to relate this to my grandchildren these moments will have been worth observing.”

[Source: A Lasting Tribute]

“Literature has seldom been taught as a social cultural act, an act of language, an act of self-knowledge. It has been, and is still being, taught as a specialized body of knowledge far removed from the doings and vocabulary of human beings in a familiar environment in contemporary times. Under the circumstances, learners are not inspired, cannot feel the story they are reading – prose or poetry or drama or essay.” Es’kia Mphahlele, 2002

“Voters create politicians and then the latter run all our lives, up or down, over the cliff – as in the folktale about the nation of frogs who wanted a king. They asked stork to be King and he was happy to oblige: he began to gobble his subjects one by one.”

Es’kia Mphahlele, 1977

“Should we not forever be trying to create literature, discover philosophic constructs, rediscover the essence of religious truths as we experience them in Afrika, cultural practices that shape the paradigms we want, in short that express us.” Es’kia Mphahlele

“I consider everyone born in Africa, who regards no other place as his home, as an African.”

Es’kia Mphahlele, 1962

“One hopes that the NEW Education helps free us from the dominant white images that make up both our dreams and nightmares.”

ES’KIA MPHAHLELE, 1993