Christians

Pastor Mark Shiburah, Associate Pastor at the Redemption Bible Church International (RBCI), Kwabenya, has urged Christians to be messengers of peace wherever they found themselves.

He said peace was what mankind needed most in life and charged Christians to seek peace and deliver the message of peace to those in captivity and those troubled by COVID-19.

Pastor Shiburah said, the peace of God made the difference at all times and urged Christians to be bold and reach out with the peace message.

“John 14:27 – Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world givers, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid” he said.

“Even in COVID-19 times, our hearts should not be troubled because God has not given us the spirit of fear, but courage and sound mind to also preach unto others to be saved,” he added, and encouraged Christians to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

