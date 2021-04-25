Pastor Mark Shiburah, Associate Pastor at the Redemption Bible Church International (RBCI), Kwabenya, has urged Christians to be messengers of peace wherever they found themselves.

He said peace was what mankind needed most in life and charged Christians to seek peace and deliver the message of peace to those in captivity and those troubled by COVID-19.

Pastor Shiburah said, the peace of God made the difference at all times and urged Christians to be bold and reach out with the peace message.

“John 14:27 – Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world givers, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid” he said.

“Even in COVID-19 times, our hearts should not be troubled because God has not given us the spirit of fear, but courage and sound mind to also preach unto others to be saved,” he added, and encouraged Christians to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols.